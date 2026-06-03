WATTSVILLE, VA - The Accomack County Board of Zoning Appeals affirmed an earlier stop-work order from the Zoning Administrator on the construction of a battery storage facility on the 32400 block of Chincoteague Road after public comment in opposition during a hearing Wednesday morning.
Scout Storage LLC requested rezoning of its property at the corner of Chincoteague Road and Flemming Road from agricultural to industrial in July 2022. Accomack County officials approved a conditional use permit to operate a battery storage system there, with a three-year expiration in July 2025.
The Accomack County Zoning Administrator later approved a site plan and land disruption permit in March 2026, after the expiration date. They issued a stop-work order on April 1, which Scout LLC appealed.
More than 10 community members attended Wednesday morning’s public hearing. All public comments were in opposition to the site.
Scout LLC was represented by lawyers from the firm Williams Mullen. The developer, project manager and environmental consultant all spoke in support of the project before the BZA.
The company’s attorney argued that they had met the requirements to extend the conditional use permit before its expiration, including completing a substantial portion of the construction. Scout LLC said it had completed 75% of the project before July 2025.
Accomack County’s attorney argued the company was trying to retroactively add language to the conditions of its permit.
Wattsville area neighbors, many of whom live on Flemming Road adjacent to the site, cited safety concerns, depleted property values and a lost sense of community as concerns.
The BZA affirmed the stop-work order by a 3 to 1 vote.
Attorneys from Williams Mullen provided the following statement to WBOC News on Wednesday in light of the board’s decision on behalf of Scout Storage.
While Scout Storage, LLC (“Scout”) respects the Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision today, it is disappointed with the outcome. Scout intends to file an appeal in the coming days.