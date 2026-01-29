CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Another round of snow is headed for parts of Delmarva this weekend and current forecasts show Accomack County getting the greatest impact.
The Chincoteague Public Works Department is using the interim week to recover and prepare for what could be another weekend of all-night plowing.
Chincoteague’s 9-person crew spent all of Saturday night last weekend clearing the roads, before heavy rainfall and sun finished the job.
WBOC’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak is forecasting up to 10 inches of snow for some parts of Accomack County, wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, possible beach erosion and coastal flooding.
"We always are concerned with snow and wind because of beach erosion,” Chincoteague Town Manager Mike Tolbert said. "If the snow is wet, which, hopefully, it won't be this weekend, you worry about it sticking on trees and bringing down trees that sort of thing."
Chincoteague Public Works Director Wes Parks said his department has already replenished its salt supply and performed maintenance on some vehicles ahead of the anticipated snowfall.
"I think everybody's in a pretty good mental state and we try to take care of each other,” Parks said. “We always have food back there ready for them, and you know, trying to keep morale up … give them breaks as frequently as we can."
Chincoteague declared a state of emergency before last weekend’s snowfall. Town leaders told WBOC Thursday that emergency services are continually monitoring the forecast to determine whether that measure may be appropriate again.