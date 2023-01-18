PAINTER, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff's Office reports human skeletal remains were found in the woods off of Bells Neck Road near Painter.
Deputies discovered the remains on January 9. The Norfolk Medical Examiner confirmed through an autopsy on Tuesday that the remains were those of 18-year-old Jay'von Malik Bailey of Temperanceville.
Bailey had been missing since April of 2022, according to the Sheriff's Office.
It was not immediately clear if foul play is involved in this case.
The investigation continues. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information on this case to contact them at (757) 787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org