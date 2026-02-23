ATLANTIC, Va. - Multiple Accomack County fire companies were on the scene of a large fire in Atlantic on Sunday night in the middle of harsh blizzard conditions.
The Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company said they, along with multiple other units, were on the scene of a commercial structure fire on Nocks Landing Road at about 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 22.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the fire, saying that the snow and the wind had just begun to pick up as they arrived. Firefighters posted a video of the incident to social media on Monday.
Crews were on the scene for two hours, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company before the fire was contained within the collapsed structure.
The Atlantic Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said they had already responded to numerous calls due to hazardous road conditions before they too were called to the structure fire.
The cause of the fire and details on the building have not yet been released.