OAK HALL, Va.- The Accomack County Public School District says it is looking to fill around 20 teacher vacancies ahead of the new school year. Human Resources Director Clara Chandler says her department is working hard to fill the nearly 20 positions.
"That is a high number compared to where we’ve been at this time previously, so it is definitely a concern for us," said Chandler.
While the teacher shortage is a nation-wide issue, there are some unique factors at play on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
"One of the challenges that we face in Virginia, is it does not rank even in the top half of the states in terms of teacher compensation. That’s something we’re working on, and our school board and Accomack county is working very hard on trying to bring up our compensation." said Chandler.
The county raised teacher pay by 7% this year. Chandler says there are also other challenges.
"In Accomack County, housing is an issue and young people sometimes want to go to an area that has different amenities than what we offer... but we do give tours for our perspective teachers from other areas and we try and show them the natural beauties that exists on the eastern shore," said Chandler. "Colleges are not also graduating enough education majors to fill all the vacancies."
Chandler says the county has built a social media campaign and is working on a billboard to try and attract new teachers ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.