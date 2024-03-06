ACCOMACK CO., VA– Accomack County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early today due to deteriorating road conditions.
Schools will be closed to all students and 10-month staff.
ACPS advises there could be a slight delay in assembling buses.
Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Updated: March 6, 2024 @ 4:26 pm
...BRIEF GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING... North to northeasterly winds will gust up to 25 knots this afternoon and early evening as a low pressure passes nearby. Mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM). More weatherRain Tapering Tonight; Clouds Linger