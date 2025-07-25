ACCOMACK, VA - Accomack County Public Schools will be conducting safety drills in collaboration with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and other local first responders.
As part of a continued commitment to the safety and preparedness of Accomack schools, officials say emergency training and drills will be held at ACPS schools throughout the month of August.
According to school officials, these drills are designed to ensure an effective response in case of an actual emergency. They have been scheduled during times when students will not be in the building.
These are the following drill dates:
-August 11th-15th: First responders will be conducting drills at Arcadia High School.
-August 6th, 20th, 21st, 25th, and 26th: The Sheriff’s office will be training and conducting drills with school personnel in various school locations.
During these drills, neighbors may notice a heavy police and first responder presence at the schools. Officials urge the public to remember that these are pre-scheduled drills and there is no cause for alarm.