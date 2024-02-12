NEW CHURCH, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man in intensive care yesterday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Hilltop Drive in New Church on February 11th just before 4:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. There, police say they found a home with multiple gunshots and someone inside calling for help. Deputies entered the home and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The man was taken by air to the University of Maryland Medical Center and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, police say.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting is under investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or at 757-824-5666.