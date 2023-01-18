ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Sheriff Todd Wessells says Investigator Michael McCready was driving drunk when he crashed his unmarked police car on Nelsonia Rd. on Monday.
The sheriff's office says it happened around 4 p.m., just outside of the Bloxom Town Limits. Authorities say McCready was driving his assigned vehicle while off-duty at the time.
Upon arrival, deputies say they determined Investigator McCready was under the influence of alcohol. Virginia State Police were called to investigate. They eventually charged the Parksley, Virginia man with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
McCready was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond. We are told he was fired immediately after an administrative investigation.