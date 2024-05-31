BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of being the “kingpin” of a drug trafficking organization operating in Worcester and Wicomico Counties, MD and Sussex County, DE following a months-long investigation.
According to charging document acquired by WBOC, a large-scale drug distribution investigation into Jarod Lamon Rhodes of Berlin was launched in November of 2023. Police say Rhodes was using multiple cell phones to facilitate cocaine in Worcester County.
On May 9th, investigators began intercepting Rhodes’ communications with two other men who, according to authorities, were selling cocaine to people in Worcester and Wicomico Counties on behalf of Rhodes. The two men would acquire the drugs from a home on Harrison Road in Berlin which was used as a drug stash location, according to police.
By monitoring Rhodes’ communication, police say they also learned Rhodes used one of the men as a courier to re-supply the cocaine from Rehoboth Beach. Rhodes would orchestrate the resupply of cocaine, sending one of the men into Sussex County to collect the drugs.
Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped one of the men allegedly en route to conduct one of these re-supply runs on May 29th and found nearly 3 pounds of cocaine being transported from Delaware to Worcester County, arrest documents read.
At the same time as the traffic stop, police say they searched the drug stash location and found cocaine in a plastic baggie, cocaine residue, and a large amount of money.
On Thursday, May 30th, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodes for his alleged organization of the cocaine re-supply trips across state lines. Rhodes has been charged with the following:
-Two counts of Controlled Dangerous Substances - King Pin, or organizing in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine
-Conspiracy to possess illegal drugs
-Conspiracy to bring illegal drugs into the state of Maryland
-Conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs
Rhodes is currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.