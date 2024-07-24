EASTON, MD — A chemical spill in Easton halted traffic to a dead-stop for three hours Wednesday morning.
Hazmat teams responded to a muriatic acid spill on St. Michaels Road in the area of Aveley Farm Road. Fire crews, along with police and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), quickly closed the road to begin cleanup efforts.
Also known as hydrochloric acid, muriatic acid can be added to pools to lower pH levels.
The spill occurred in the back of a pool company's box truck after the material tipped over, according to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.
One gallon of acid tipped over, and possibly mixed with chlorine tablets and the truck's aluminum. A vapor cloud formed and the driver was evacuated.
Fire Chief Sonny Jones said the incident could have been much worse.
The road re-opened shortly after 12 p.m.