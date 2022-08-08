WILMINGTON, De. --The American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU of Delaware has been advocating for civil liberties and civil rights in Delaware since 1961. Earlier this month the organization launched a public archive to preserve records and highlight the ACLU of Delaware's involvement in the civil rights history of Delaware. Executive Director, Mike Bricker says this archive is important to society's development.
"I think it's really important to understand where we came from to understand where we are and where we hope to go," Bricker said. "And so we were able to scan and digitized and organize several old papers documents."
The archive features several oral interviews with ACLU of Delaware's founders, board members, and past staff. It is not just a resource for everyday Delawareans but teachers as well.
"This is a great way for students to learn about those principles while not just reading words on a paper but actually seeing what they look like in the real world and how they function in practice not just in principle," Bricker said.
And this is just the beginning of this archive. Bricker says this was the first pass of all the materials. They will be continuing to digitize boxes of materials in the near future.
"We also know we only scratched the surface in terms of talking to past leaders with the ACLU of Delaware so we expect in the future to also have more oral interviews and really deepen and rich the history that we have," Bricker said.
To see all the documents, and videos, and learn more about the organization, visit the ACLU of Delaware's website.