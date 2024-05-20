CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Caucus of African American Leaders has called on the city of Cambridge to rename the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge after a civil rights activist. During Monday night's city commission meeting, the Caucus of African-American Leaders (CAAL) requested support for the name change.
The city explained that it has no jurisdiction over the state-owned bridge, but the caucus emphasized the importance of making their voices heard.
“It would give the city the picture of making a difference, of having a choice. For generations, we as people of color have never felt we have had a voice,” said Rev. James Jones, convener of the Caucus of African-American Leaders.
Frederick C. Malkus, a Dorchester County native and long-time state senator, resisted desegregation efforts in the 1960s and 1970s, according to the caucus. They propose renaming the bridge after Gloria Richardson, a civil rights activist who played a significant role in integration during the 1960s.
However, Mayor Steve Rideout noted that the bridge is under state jurisdiction.
“It’s a state road. It’s not city property. So we’ll see what happens, but I didn’t sense overwhelming support for giving the governor any name suggestions for the bridge,” Rideout said.
The caucus expressed their desire for the issue to be included as a resolution in the next commission meeting with public comment.
“The dialogue has already started. People will begin to talk about history. You’d be surprised by the number of people and natives who live in this community who have no idea who Gloria Richardson was and what role she played,” said Carl Snowden, also a convener of the Caucus of African-American Leaders.
However, not all community members support the change.
“If the bridge name gets changed, I’ll never ride across it again. I’ll go around the long way,” said Cambridge resident Sylvia Barrack.
The Caucus of African-American Leaders plans to discuss the issue further on May 30 at the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center. This meeting is open to the public.