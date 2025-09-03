CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student following a student brawl at Cambridge South Dorchester High School on Wednesday that left a school safety monitor injured.
According to investigators, deputies, along with the Cambridge Police Department and Maryland State Police, were called to the school on reports of a large crowd and multiple people involved in a fight on Sept. 3. Police say they were able to de-escalate the situation, but multiple school staff members were assaulted and a safety monitor required transport and treatment by Dorchester County EMS.
Following their investigation, police say a 15-year-old was charged after resisting arrest and assaulting deputies. The teen was charged with the following:
- 5 counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Disorderly Conduct
- Failure to Obey a Lawful Order
- Disturbing the Peace
- Disrupting School Activities
- Obstructing & Hindering
- Affray
Police say they also charged a 14-year-old with the following:
- Assault in the 2nd Degree (1 count)
- Disorderly Conduct
- Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order
- Disturbing the Peace
- Disrupting School Operations
- Obstructing & Hindering
- Affray
“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with school officials and our law enforcement partners, remains committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe environments for learning,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.