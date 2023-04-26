DOVER, Del.- Permit-to-purchase gun legislation sparked debate in a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday, with advocates urging support for Senate Bill 2.
The bill would require people to obtain a permit and complete firearm training before buying a gun.
Moms Demand Action is a diverse advocacy group made up of moms, dads, grandparents and students who aim to put an end to gun violence.
Anne McWalter is one of the group leaders. She said there is an urgent need for action.
"Right now, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens," said McWalter.
Some opponents argue that such a requirement would be unconstitutional.
Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Kent County) expressed doubt about the legislation.
"The criminals aren't going to go and do the check. The criminals are going to steal the guns," he said. "It's really redundant. It's feel-good legislation for those who think they want to do something about guns when, in fact, we need to start prosecuting the people who commit the crimes."
Supporters believe safety should take priority over the desire to own a gun.
Michael Kaszeta said "I know there is a lot of battle against it saying we are infringing, but I think kids and people have a right to live."
Delaware high school students tell WBOC the fear of gun violence is a daily reality for them. "It's awful. It's heartbreaking. It's scary," said one student, Caroline Davis.
During the committee meeting, Delaware Attorney General, Kathy Jennings, voiced her support for SB2.
If the legislation is passed into law, opponents say they have every intention of fighting it in court.