CAMBRIDGE, MD - There are calls for a name change of the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge in Cambridge from the Caucus of African American Leaders in Maryland.
Named after Frederick C. Malkus, a Dorchester County native and longtime state senator, the bridge has stood since 1987 connecting Dorchester and Talbot counties. However, in 2024, Carl Snowden, convener for the Caucus of African American Leaders, has called on the state to reconsider its name.
"The current bridge is named after someone who we're told resisted desegregation, who was not willing to fight for integration," Snowden remarked.
Snowden and the caucus propose renaming the bridge in honor of Gloria Richardson, a civil rights activist from Cambridge who played a significant role in the integration efforts of the 1960s.
"Gloria Richardson was a civil rights hero coming out of Cambridge, Maryland. She did more to help integrate this society than anyone else," Snowden emphasized.
Advocates for the name change argue that renaming the bridge would ensure Richardson's legacy is more widely recognized and appreciated within the Cambridge community. They are urging Governor Wes Moore to support the initiative.
However, opinions on the proposed change are divided among residents.
"We were part of the group that was desegregated so we went to school together. With that being said, I guess I'm not sure why we would rename the bridge. I think that Senator Malkus, no matter what his opinion was, there were some things that he did," expressed community member La-Shon Foster.
Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We have our history and the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge was named after someone who did important things here so I have some concerns about moving somebody in to take over that naming. Should Gloria Richardson be recognized... definitely."
Conversely, some residents, like Reno Hines, believe the renaming is not a significant issue. "Older people might, you know, they might like it a little more than the younger, but it's not really a big deal," Hines remarked.
The debate extends beyond just the Malkus Bridge. The Caucus of African American Leaders also seeks to rename the Francis Scott Key Bridge, proposing it be dedicated to Parren J. Mitchell, the first African American from Maryland elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The discussion surrounding the bridge's name reflects broader conversations about historical representation and the recognition of diverse contributions within communities. As the dialogue continues, the future of the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge remains uncertain.