WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Rising energy costs and potential solutions for Maryland's Eastern Shore were the focus of an energy summit in Wicomico County Thursday afternoon.
The two-hour discussion brought together elected officials, energy industry experts and members of the public to discuss the region's growing energy needs. While panelists offered different ideas for addressing the issue, there was broad agreement that increasing energy production locally should be a priority.
After a cold winter and hot summer, Russel Dashiell Jr. said his energy costs skyrocketed.
"I think that a lot of this is sort of self-imposed, and I'd like to see more energy produced in Maryland,” he said.
Representatives from Delmarva Power and Chesapeake Utilities both promoted an “all of the above” mentality when it comes to what sources of energy production ought to be considered. Delmarva Power Regional Vice President Marcus Beal says all viable options should be on the table when it comes to meeting the area’s need.
"We have a disparity between the number of power plants that are capable of producing electricity and the usage,” Beal said. “We have a lot of demand that's growing."
State Delegates Barry Beauchamp and Brian Chisholm, Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean, and Maryland State Senators Mary Beth Carozza and Johnny Mautz sat on the panel.
Senator Mautz said solutions developed specifically for the Eastern Shore can face challenges when they are taken to Annapolis and considered on a statewide level.
"We need to understand what our Shore thing is before we even get into the discussion of a statewide thing,” he said. “Oftentimes when that happens, you have a good idea, bring it to Annapolis and it turns into a horrible idea."
Those elected officials and members of the public asked energy industry representatives what could be done to address rising costs and the region's energy needs.
Beal said in addition to the longer-term solution of developing a variety of energy sources, there are usage adjustments people can make to lower their bills.
"Customers can either just avoid using electricity during the peak times or we can give you some tips and tricks on how you can actually just overall use less energy,” Beal said.
The summit was hosted by Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, who said bringing stakeholders together before the next legislative session was an important part of the event.
"That was really the goal when the timeline happened,” Giordano said. “Give them plenty of time."
The next regular legislative session in Annapolis is set to begin on January 13, 2027.