DELAWARE – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced a new collaboration aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence feel safer at home, partnering with the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Ring, an Amazon company.
Through the initiative, DCADV has received 1,000 Ring X Line devices, each with a Ring Protect subscription for the life of the device. Ring is also donating $25,000 to support DCADV’s statewide work assisting survivors and strengthening community safety.
Jennings said the partnership highlights the role public agencies, nonprofits and private companies can play in protecting vulnerable Delawareans.
“This kind of partnership highlights the role that we can all play in keeping Delawareans safe,” Jennings said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to both Ring for their generous donation and to DCADV for their tireless efforts to make our state a better place.”
The Ring devices will be distributed through DCADV-partnered domestic violence service providers, including Peoples Place, CHILD Inc., YWCA Delaware and Community Legal Aid Society Inc. Each package will include a QR code linking users to the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Safety Net project, which provides guidance on best practices for using security technology as part of safety planning.
DCADV Executive Director Sue Ryan said the donated cameras will help provide survivors with added security and peace of mind.
“These Ring cameras provide added security and safety for victims of domestic violence,” Ryan said. “DCADV appreciates Amazon’s partnership and their commitment to fostering community safety.”