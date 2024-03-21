RIDGELY, MD - A new agreement aims to bolster law enforcement presence in Ridgely as the town grapples with the suspension of its police department.
In response to the recent suspension, additional law enforcement personnel are being recruited to patrol the streets of Ridgely. Currently, the Maryland State Police and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office are providing patrol services.
This week, officials from the Town of Ridgely, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, and the Caroline County Commissioners signed an agreement to enhance patrolling efforts. As part of the agreement, an additional minimum of 35 hours per week of patrolling will be provided with a dedicated sheriff's deputy within the town limits, according to Commission President Travis Breeding.
Breeding emphasized that this agreement is a short-term solution, designed to provide support until the next fiscal year. "This is a short-term stopgap to get them through to the next fiscal year where they will determine how much additional coverage from the sheriff's department that the town would like to have," Breeding said.
Residents of Ridgely expressed relief upon learning about the agreement. Lamonte Carter, a resident, commented, "It's great, you know, at least we got some protection." However, some residents, like Mary Fitchett, hope for a more permanent solution, stating, "That's a great idea but I also hope they figure this out soon so that the town can also have their own force."
This agreement between Ridgely town leaders and the county will take effect on April 1.
Regarding the future of the Ridgely Police Department, the county clarified that the agreement will remain in effect until the conclusion of an investigation by the Office of the State Prosecutor. The Town of Ridgely will make no decisions regarding the police department until the investigation is finalized.
Despite concerns about the suspension of the police department, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office reported no increase in crime within the past week. When asked about the details of the investigation, the Maryland State Prosecutor declined to comment.