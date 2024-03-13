RIDGELY, MD - The Town of Ridgely has announced the entirety of their police department has been placed on leave.
According to a Town statement to WBOC, the officers were placed on paid leave effective immediately and pending an investigation by the Maryland State Prosecutor. It was not immediately clear Wednesday why the officers had been placed on leave or the subject of the State Prosecutor's investigation.
On Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement source within Caroline County told WBOC a whistleblower had alerted the Maryland State Prosecutor of an ongoing situation within the Ridgely Police Department. According to that source, the investigation stems from Ridgely Police not properly disposing of surplus equipment, including guns and cars.
WBOC's source also tells us the police were accused of of not submitting administrative reports and failing to complete background checks on new officers.
Town Commissioners say they are developing a temporary agreement with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department to ensure uninterrupted public safety services in Ridgely.
Neighbors in Ridgely are asked to continue to call 410-479-2515 for non-emergencies and 9-1-1 for emergencies.
Ridgely Commissioners say they will make updates on the Town's website.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming their assistance in Ridgely.
“Given the recent events involving the Ridgely Police Department, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Caroline County Commissioners and the Commissioners of the Town of Ridgely, are committed to providing continuous police services to the town’s citizens, ensuring their safety remains a top priority," Caroline County Sheriff Baker said. "Together with the Maryland State Police, the Sheriff’s Office will guarantee seamless and uninterrupted police coverage within the town limits of Ridgely."