SALISBURY, Md.- No charges will be filed against the officers involved in an October 2021 police chase in Salisbury that ended in a crash that killed a fleeing driver, investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.
The AG's Independent Investigations Division released its investigative report of the Oct. 21 crash. The report found that at around 10 p.m. that night, Salisbury Police Department Officer Christopher Denny observed a car being operated without its headlights on at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Salisbury Parkway.
Denny attempted to pull over the car but investigators said the driver of the car, Jamaal Parish Mitchell, 35, of Salisbury, failed to stop. Instead, he increased his speed and swerved as he continued driving. Denny pursued the car out of concern that Mitchell was impaired. During the pursuit, Mitchell struck the police cruiser of Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy David Munir. Munir then joined the pursuit. Investigators said Mitchell continued driving and struck a second vehicle. The second collision caused Mitchell to lose control of his car. His car entered the yard of a home on Duchess Drive and struck a parked vehicle and a tree. Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Independent Investigations Division concluded its investigation and forwarded its investigative report to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office on Feb. 14, 2022.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the Independent Investigations Division on April 21 of its decision not to prosecute this case.