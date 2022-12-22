Airlines Make Changes for Winter Storm "Elliott"

SALISBURY, Md. - Winter Storm "Elliott" is causing travel troubles across the United States as millions of Americans prepare to travel by air to visit friends and family for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
While inbound and outbound flights at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport were mainly on or close to schedule, delays and cancellations at other airports are causing many travelers to change or cancel their travel plans.
American Airlines is urging travelers to frequently check on the status of their flights, and is waiving certain change and cancellation fees this week.
