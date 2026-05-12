STEVENSVILLE, Md. – A 59-year-old Alabama man was arrested following an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm on U.S. Route 50 in Queen Anne’s County, according to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched around 7:47 p.m. May 3 to the westbound lanes of Route 50 near Duke Street in Stevensville for a report of a driver brandishing a firearm at another motorist.
According to authorities, Deputy Eckhardt located the complainant on the shoulder of the highway in heavy traffic conditions. The complainant told deputies the suspect vehicle was stopped behind the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
Deputies approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Brian Normand, 59, of Mobile, Alabama.
Investigators said the incident began when Normand allegedly blocked the shoulder of Route 50 to prevent drivers from using it to reach the Duke Street exit ahead. The complainant reportedly exited his vehicle and approached Normand, telling him to move.
Authorities allege Normand then brandished a firearm and pointed it directly at the victim’s face.
The victim provided deputies with a description of the firearm and where it was allegedly placed inside the vehicle. During a search, deputies recovered a loaded handgun matching that description, according to the sheriff’s office.
A passenger in the vehicle told deputies Normand used his finger to imitate a gun and pretended to fire shots, but denied that an actual firearm was used.
Normand was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony violent crime, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on a person and handgun on a person. He was later held without bond.