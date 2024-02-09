WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A class action lawsuit involving more than 60 plaintiffs has been filed, alleging a consistent pattern of child sexual abuse within Maryland's juvenile detention centers. The lawsuit highlights incidents at the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center in Wicomico County, where at least three victims have reported abuse, with allegations dating back to 2005. According to the suit, correctional officers attempted to bribe victims with snacks following the abuse incidents.
In 127 pages, the legal action accuses the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services of facilitating a "pattern and practice" that allowed sexual abuse to persist. In one cited case, a victim claims she was raped by a correctional officer at the age of 16 or 17 in 2005 or 2006, which subsequently led to a diagnosis of a sexually transmitted disease.
In response to these allegations, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services told WBOC that the state has yet to be formally served with the lawsuit. The department emphasized its commitment to taking allegations of sexual abuse seriously and to striving for the provision of decent, humane, and rehabilitative environments for the youth in its custody.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes, who is not involved in the lawsuit, commented on the broader issue of abuse of power, noting, "Sometimes there are people who seek out positions of power over children because in certain situations they're able to take advantage of that power," without speaking to any specific case.
The Maryland Children's Alliance, an organization supporting children who have experienced abuse, is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim in this case to come forward. Wendy Myers, the director of the alliance, advised contacting local law enforcement for assistance with the process.
The revelations accusing the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center come after the Maryland Child Victim Act last year removed the statute of limitations for filing civil charges in child sex abuse cases, enabling this lawsuit to proceed.