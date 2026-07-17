MARYDEL, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary that took place last week in Caroline County.
Police say 43-year-old Ruperto Matias Escalante of Seaford, Delaware was attempting to forcibly enter a home on Lepore Road in Marydel, Maryland.
Escalante was intoxicated and drove himself to the location on July 13, 2026, according to police. Deputies say they found open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
The suspect broke a bedroom window to try and gain entry, and the front door also sustained damage by forced attempts of entry according to police.
Escalante was taken into custody and is charged with Fourth-Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Intoxicated Endangerment. He was committed to the Caroline County Detention Center, and is pending a future court appearance.