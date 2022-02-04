CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Amanda R. Leonard has been appointed ad interim state’s attorney for Dorchester County, it was announced Friday.
Leonard’s appointment by Brett W. Wilson, acting administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, will fill the vacancy in the office of the state’s attorney created by the resignation of William H. Jones effective Feb. 4, following his appointment as a judge of the Circuit Court for Dorchester County.
Leonard, a native of Dorchester County, has spent the last five-and-a-half years serving as an assistant state’s attorney for Dorchester County, prosecuting cases in both the District and Circuit courts. Leonard’s appointment will continue until a state’s attorney is elected and sworn into office. The appointment will be effective Feb. 4.
On Jan. 26, Leonard filed her candidacy with the local Board of Elections seeking the position of elected state’s attorney for Dorchester County in the 2022 election.
Wilson said that the appointment of Leonard was a good fit for the criminal justice system and the people of Dorchester County.
“I have watched Ms. Leonard grow as an assistant state’s attorney for more than five years," Wilson said. "She has demonstrated a strong work ethic, intellect, common sense, a love of Dorchester County and excellent temperament. I believe that the public, law enforcement, partner agencies, attorneys and the courts will have a positive working relationship with her.”