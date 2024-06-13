SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that involved a reported entrapment in Millsboro on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, June 12th, around 10:25pm, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Long Neck Road near Pots Nets Bayside Road in Millsboro. IRVFC say additional emergency units were also alerted for rescue assisting.
Emergency response crew assignments included "vehicle stabilization, patient stabilization where needed, perimeter evaluation for possible occupant ejection, traffic control with limited access, and incident mitigation".
Officials say that the initial arriving first ponderer did confirm entrapment and assisted with rapid extrication. IRVFC say Chief 80-15 arrived at the scene and performed an assessment, confirmed there was no longer an entrapment and cancelled additional mutual aid responses.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company report that one person was transported to a nearby medical facility for additional observation.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.