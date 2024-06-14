CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore is weighing in on calls to rename the Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge in Cambridge, a structure some say honors a senator who resisted desegregation.
This time of year, the Malkus Bridge sees heavy traffic as people from across the state travel to Ocean City for summer vacations. Whether the bridge's name changes will be a decision for the state.
Gloria Richardson is best remembered through a photograph showing her defiantly pushing away a National Guardsman's bayonet rifle. She played an integral role in the Cambridge Movement during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
Governor Moore says he honors her legacy as discussions about renaming the bridge take place. "The respect we have for Mrs. Richardson, it is deep, it is real, and we look forward to the formal request being made," he said.
The governor's office told WBOC there has been no active request to the Maryland Transportation Commission to rename the bridge. However, State Senator Johnny Mautz says it could be renamed through legislative action and believes Dorchester and Talbot counties should be involved in the decision.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes said she understands and respects the desire for a name change but noted that she has not heard a "groundswell" of those in favor or opposed to renaming the bridge.
Will Sameson supports a new name. "I believe there should be a call to change the bridge's name to something more appropriate for the area," he said.
Javion Willis thinks keeping Malkus' name helps remember all aspects of his legacy. "I feel that it's important so that person can always be remembered," he said.
Governor Moore emphasized the need to wait for a formal inquiry. "We have a tremendous love and admiration for Mrs. Richardson. We also know as we're going through the process, as a formal inquiry and formal request is made, then we'll evaluate it just like every formal request is made," he said.