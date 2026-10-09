DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary at a fish and aquatics store earlier this week in which a rare-colored type of salamander was reported stolen.
According to police, officers were called to Super Cichlids on Barl Ct. in Dover on Monday, Oct. 5, after the business’ front door was discovered damaged. Investigators say a suspect broke the glass door and entered the business at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and then remained inside for about 40 minutes before leaving.
Initially, police say there were no items reported missing. On Oct. 9, however, the store notified police that some inventory was missing, including an axolotl.
Axolotls are salamanders native to Mexico and considered critically endangered in the wild, according to the San Diego Zoo, though there is a large captive population and are popular as exotic pets.
Lisa Hoeber, co-owner of Super Cichlids, reached out to WBOC on Friday. The axolotl was a rare color morph, she says. The tank holding the business' axolotls were disturbed during the incident, with water found spilled on the floor in front of the tank.
Information on the suspect is currently limited aside from being described as a young African-American male. Hoeber sent surveillance footage to WBOC on Friday, capturing the suspect on camera.
Dover police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.
Editor's note: The axolotl pictured in this article is a generic photo and is not the rare color morph of the axolotl from Super Cichlid.