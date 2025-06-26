Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1206 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Saint Inigoes Creek, moving north at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. * Locations impacted include... Hooper Island Light, Smith Island, Crisfield, Deep Hole, Nanticoke River Mouth, Southwest Middle Grounds, Cuckold Creek, Ewell, Tangier Sound, Drum Point, Honga River, Fishing Bay, Point No Point, Flag Harbor, Calvert Cliffs, The Targets, Bivalve, Richland Point Buoy, and Deal Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS