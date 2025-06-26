BERLIN, MD - The town of Berlin is holding an online auction, with old street signs, to raise money for a new community center.
Over the past few years, the town has been replacing street signs, including stop signs and speed limit signs. Now, community members can participate in an online auction, beginning on July 1st, to take home a piece of the town’s history.
Sara Gorfinkel, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, said, “As exciting as it is to do the auction, I think the most exciting thing we’re doing is spreading the word about the community center and the town of Berlin.”
Bidding starts at twenty dollars and community members will be able to see all the signs available, and track their bids on the website.
“I think it’s been a dream of many for decades… every dollar counts. A step forward is a step in the right direction for the community center,” said Gorfinkel.
To bid on an old Berlin street sign, visit https://tobm.cbo.io