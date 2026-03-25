Cannabis
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday night, the Talbot County Council passed legislation that sets zoning rules for cannabis businesses. Talbot leaders noted that the bill is an attempt to keep regulations in the hands of local government rather than leaving them to the state.
 
Neighbors we spoke with in Talbot County on Wednesday did admit they'd prefer if county leaders were able to ‘say no to pot.’
 
"Generally, I'm not in favor of this," said Elaine Tama.
 
It's not that simple, though. In plain terms, Maryland law dictates that local governments, zoning-wise, cannot treat marijuana differently from alcohol.
 
They do, however, have the authority to set their own laws and keep the drug at least 1,000 feet away from pre-existing homes, schools, libraries and places of worship.
 
That's as strict as counties and towns can get, and that's exactly what Talbot leaders did on Tuesday night.
 
"There's a lot of potential problems that could crop up," said Will Smith. "So, I hope that's what the council is trying to do, is to proactively start to address those problems in conjunction with neighbors."
 
Through a special exception, marijuana can be grown or processed in certain agricultural districts, while dispensaries, again through special exception, can open up in certain commercial districts.
 
Now, this wasn't the council’s first choice, and several council members alluded to that during Tuesday night's meeting.
 
"I just want to let you guys[council] know that you've done a great job, but I just can't be on board on this one," said Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan.
 
Callahan voted against the bill, while the other four council members, Keasha Haythe, Pete Lesher, Lynn Mielke and Dave Stepp, all signed off on it.
 
"I'm on board because if we don't do this, then it could just default to new state parameters," said Stepp. "So, if we have the opportunity to strengthen it, that's why I'm on board."
 
Neighbors said they're grateful for that mindset.
 
"I guess the town did its best," said Marion Arnold.
 
"I appreciate the attempt to try to get a handle on this before things are opened up by state law," added Smith.
 
This legislation will go into effect on May 23, 2026. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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