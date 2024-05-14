MARYLAND - The Associated Press is calling Tuesday’s Democratic Primary in favor of Angela Alsobrooks over nine other candidates including challenger David Trone.
As of 10 p.m., the AP shows Alsobrooks with 174,144 votes over Trone’s 143,883 votes with an estimated 42% votes counted.
Alsobrooks will now go on to face former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in a race for one of Maryland’s U.S. Senate Seats. She previously served as Prince George's County Executive.
