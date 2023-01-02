QUEENSTOWN, Md. --- Well, this isn't a "baa" idea for the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County to accept and feed donated Christmas Trees to hungry goats. Organizer Emily Miller says they will eat all the needles and bark off every one of the 60 trees they have as of right now.
"We put it out on social media", Miller said. "I have to give a big shoutout to the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department who gave us all of the trees that they didn't sell this year.
They are ready to pick up the trees from local neighbors who make a request. She says it's a very popular program for man and apparently, beast.
Yeah, people have been reaching out to us on Facebook and from there we just, we like to hit neighborhoods so we can get a bunch at a time", Miller said.
She says the animals on the farm will use our trees in different ways beyond being just a quick snack.
"Christmas trees are a fun treat and scratching posts for the goats so we offered to pick up people's Christmas trees", miller said. "it's a fun way to get rid of your tree after you don't know what to do with it. "
The National Christmas Trees Association does encourage recycling your trees to other places too like mulching programs, and recycling drop-off or curbside pickups options. but, if you are in the Queenstown area these goats would not mind some extra greens in their diet.
The Christmas Trees are only meant to be a snack for the animals. They typically eat fruit and other traditional feed.