CAMBRIDGE, MD - Powerboats from around the globe are converging on Dorchester County this weekend for the 113th annual powerboat regatta. This year marks the first time the event will span three days, with races scheduled to begin tomorrow at Gerry Boyle Park.
Allan Nelson of the Cambridge Power Boat Racing Association highlighted the event's international draw. "40 percent of the boats will be out of Canada. We have two boats from New Zealand this year. We'll also have boats from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio," Nelson said.
The extended schedule is expected to boost local businesses, with large crowds anticipated tonight, Saturday, and Sunday. Participants and their support teams are setting up, and downtown businesses are already seeing increased activity.
"With the influx of people coming in for the boat races, we're expecting an increase in our normally busy schedule. It's exciting to have people from all over the world here for such an event," said Nik McGowan, a bartender at Ava's Pizzeria.
Bill Christopher of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce expects the event to significantly impact the local economy. "Obviously, having all these racers and their families here means they'll be staying in hotel rooms and renting Airbnb's along the waterfront. They'll dine at our restaurants," Christopher noted.
Retail shops are also preparing for the surge in visitors. "We're definitely seeing a lot of foot traffic and new faces. We typically stay open later during events like this," said Demi Parker, manager of Cambridge's Vintage Venue.
The historic boat races, the oldest active regatta in the country, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.