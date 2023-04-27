OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Local and state officials gathered at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to hear a presentation from the Maryland Stadium Authority. It was all just for information, but any project is still a long shot.
Ocean City's mayor, Rick Meehan, said as of right now there is not a project on the table. But, he felt it would be worth it to get elected officials and the public together to get all the facts.
"I think that it at least gives us a basis to continue the discussion," said Meehan. If the desire is there to move forward by the town of Ocean City, at least this will give us the information we need and the public needs to hear in order to move a project forward."
If this moves forward, it is still looking like a very expensive project, which led to some support, and opposition, at Thursday's meeting.
The estimated cost still sits at $153,525,000, according to the MSA study. Local contribution is estimated to be between $31 and $36.5 million and state contribution is estimated to be between $111 million and $132.5 million.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R), who represents Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico counties, said for the state to put forth that kind of money, heavy local support would be needed.
"The state would only take action if there's some type of consensus partnership at the local level," said Carozza.
Carozza did say the information presented was encouraging.
"I think today having the information out there, looking at what might be feasible when you saw the fiscal impact both at the local and state level, there's enough information there to say you might want to look at a couple of different approaches," said Carozza.
The MSA estimates have the local and state annual gross revenue at $8,530,000 on the low end and $10,130,00 on the high end. The estimated net new revenue between local and state would be $6,590,000 on the low end and $7,800,000 on the high end.
For Worcester County, however, county commissioner Joe Mitrecic said it's still looking like a no-go.
"I'm not sure that the county commissioners even want a sports complex in Worcester County at all, no matter who pays for it," said Mitrecic.
There was a 4-3 vote when new commissioners took office to withdraw completely from any future plans for a sports complex. Mitrecic said it is possible that changes, but it's not likely.
Jack Orris, a Berlin councilmember, said hearing that the complex's initial proposed location next to Stephen Decatur High and Middle Schools was not set in stone was encouraging.
"I'm all for the idea, just the location was an issue and a lot of our residents I believe feel the same way," said Orris.
Orris said the town had concerns about traffic, access from Route 50, infrastructure and emergency services access.
While officials said it's still too early to look at funding, Vince Gisriel, a former Ocean City councilmember, is worried this will fall on taxpayers.
"I'm very concerned about it, I think it's going to be a major white elephant that taxpayers may have to subsidize for many years to come," said Gisriel.
Gisriel also said he was disappointed there was no time allotted at Thursday's meeting for public comment. Mayor Meehan said if discussions move forward, however, that will change.
"In the future if there’s any discussions or recommendations on this facility or moving forward that would certainly be done in a mayor and city council meeting open to the public with public input," said Meehan.
Mayor Meehan did tell us it's still possible the meeting doesn't lead to anything, and was adamant Ocean City would only move forward if it was feasible. There were also discussions about local towns forming a work group or taskforce to hash out all the possibilities.