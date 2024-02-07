CAMBRIDGE, MD - Another rare photograph of Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor, has been unearthed, marking the second such discovery in recent months.
In December, a previously unknown picture of Tubman dating back to 1907 was revealed. Now, a new image from 1898 has emerged, shedding further light on the historical figure's life and legacy.
The latest find, unveiled by historian Alex Green of Cambridge, showcases Tubman in a different light, believed to be around 70 years old at the time. Describing the photo, Green remarked on Tubman's elegance, noting her comb in her hair and dress, and her gaze away from the camera that nonetheless captures her strength.
"It's very beautiful, a nice comb in, a nice dress. She's looking away from the camera but you can see all of her facial features of her strength," Green said.
Green, who stumbled upon the image while sifting through historical archives, emphasized the significance of the accompanying article. He highlighted its rarity, as it was published in a household magazine, a publication, at the time, only available to white people.
"It's unheard of. You just don't see a journalist writing about a former slave who emancipated and made it to freedom and was successful," Green remarked.
The historian also shed light on the nature of the article's writing style, which he described as "plantation writing". Where Green says the journalist was writing it almost as if she spoke in that dialect.
As part of his ongoing research efforts, Green aims to establish the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center in Cambridge. The center, which is slated to include amenities such as a museum, gift shop, and community rooms, will serve as a hub for education and commemoration of Tubman's legacy.
"We'll have a feeding program in it, it's gonna have a museum, a gift shop, it's gonna have community rooms," Green explained.
In his quest to uncover more artifacts and documents related to Tubman, Green expressed optimism about locating the original magazine that featured the photograph and article.