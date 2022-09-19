SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes.
The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed.
Community members are disturbed by the hate speech. Many say, this is not typical for an open and accepting community like Rehoboth Beach.
While people are dismayed by the flyers, Rabbi Sholom Vogel of the Chabad of Southern Delaware, says he plans to fight back with love and kindness.
"You cannot fight darkness with a stick. You can only light a candle and the darkness will disappear," said Vogel.
One Rehoboth Beach resident, Steve Fallon, believes antisemitism should not be tolerated by any means.
RBPD is working with the State Attorney General's office to investigate the flyers and determine whether any crime was committed.
Anyone with information regarding the distribution of flyers is asked to contact the police.