RIDGELY, MD– The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an apparent arson attempt at a Caroline County business.
Investigators are requesting the public's help in identifying those responsible for fire damage to multiple trucks at Murphy's Transport on West Belle Road.
Officials say the company's owner contacted Maryland State Police Monday after discovering what appeared to be targeted damage, estimated at $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-819-3500.