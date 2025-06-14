DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the opening of applications for the state's Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI). Organizations seeking grant funding for tree planting projects for the Spring of 2026 have until July 21st to apply.
According to DNREC, grant requests must be between $10,000 and $40,000 and are contingent upon the TEDI program receiving funds in the state's 2026 budget.
Eligible applicants include "state agencies, conservation districts, counties, non-governmental organizations having 501(c)(3) status, municipalities, public school districts, private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, business entities responsible for corporate campuses, and tribal governments."
Beth Krumrine, the Sustainability Team Lead with DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, says the notification of grant award recipients is expected to be completed in September. Tree plantings will occur in March, April, and May of next year.
DNREC says past grant recipients include organizations like the Mt. Cuba Center in New Castle County. Their organization was able to restore "four acres of riparian buffers along the Red Clay Creek with the $37,000 TEDI grant they received this year."
Applications close on July 21st. More information on applying can be found on DNREC's website.