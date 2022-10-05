FEDERALSBURG, Md. - On Monday, the town of Federalsburg sent a letter to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).
Town leaders say they have a number of concerns regarding Aquacon's desire to build an indoor salmon farm, and want MDE to either delay or deny the permit.
Signs stating "no fish factory" dot the streets of Federalsburg. Aquacon's proposed salmon farm would sit on 25 acres of land (the size of six super Walmart's) and raise 35 million pounds of salmon a year. But, it would also discharge 2.3 million pounds of water into the nearby Marshyhope Creek.
Neighbors worry gallons of discharged water will overflow the creek and flood nearby homes.
Mary Rifenburg has lived in Federalsburg for 18 years. She says she's heard that the industrial fish farm would bring jobs but doesn't agree that it would harm the water nor that there is some unanswered questions. "I think it's a terrible idea. So, I think the people of Federalsburg really needs the facts on this," says Rifenburg.
Environmental groups say the salt water created for the salmon will damage the creeks sediment and kill off the already endangered sturgeon species.
"When we're considering these innovative technologies that the applicant in this case has proposed, we need to be looking at all of the consequences in this case. There are many negative consequences of approving a facility of this kind," says Director of Easton Chesapeake Bay Foundation Alan Girard.
Councilman Edward Windsor does not believe the company has answered all of the town's environmental questions. "Just to say, they haven't been very transparent. The community has asked questions and we have very limited knowledge on what's going on," says Windsor.
Windsor says the state should wait to approve any permits, until the town knows more. Windsor wants to know, "What is that going to do to the local residents or to the farmers? Are we going to have a giant sinkhole out there?"
In a statement MDE said, "The Maryland Department of the Environment held a public hearing in August, and we agreed to extend the period in which we will accept written comments an additional 60 days, to Oct. 17. We are open to receive comments and concerns, which will be considered as part of the application review process. It is also important to note that other permits from MDE, including a water appropriation permit, would be required for this proposed facility."
Phone calls were made to Aquacon for comment on the salmon farm project.
However, the phone call was not returned.