ACCOMACK CO. -- With a winter storm forecasted for Virginia's Eastern Shore late Friday night into Saturday morning, state and county leaders are gearing up for the wintry weather.
Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason told WBOC Friday that county officials are prepping for the precipitation.
"We're taking our standard precautionary measures," Mason said. "Preparing our sites, salting our parking lots."
According to Mason, the work is a team effort among county and state leaders. Mason said county officials work with state emergency management officials to formulate emergency plans as a precautionary measure. Mason said they also work with Virginia's Department of Transportation (VDOT), whose organization takes care of clearing all of the county's roads.
Mason told WBOC that, on a call with VDOT leaders Friday morning, he was informed that the organization has 24 trucks on the Eastern Shore, ready to take on the snowfall. Mason said that crews will focus on the county's main roads first.
"Route 13 is a main artery," Mason said. "A lot of folks don't get the luxury of staying home during inclement weather."
VDOT Senior Communications Specialist Kelly Alvord told WBOC Friday that they've been prepping the roads since Thursday. Alvord said more crews will mobilize Friday night, and continue working as snow begins.
"They'll start with active snow operations," Alvord said. "Whether that's plowing, additional treatment on roads or bridges that may freeze."
Both county and state officials said it's important for drivers to stay off the roads during inclement weather unless it's a necessity.
"It will be critical that the people that do not have to go out, stay at home to allow our crews to really work those roads even after the storm has passed," Alvord said.
Alvord said keeping the roads clear is also vital for first responders.
"It will take some time to make those roads passable, and address all the areas across the district," Alvord said.
According to Alvord, drivers should limit travel through Saturday night.
"Saturday afternoon and early evening the temperatures are likely to go down below freezing again," Alvord said. "You're gonna have some slick spots on the road and potential for icing."