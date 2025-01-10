Forecast Updated on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
‘Today: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 30-36. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow beginning to arrive across the area. Heavier snow possible across southern Delmarva. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW-NE 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of snow across Delmarva through 10am. Possible accumulating snow is more likely the farther south you live across the region. Highs: 28-33. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 17-25. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-37. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Another cold morning out the door this morning with wind chill values around 0 as the winds are still around this morning. We wake you up in the 10s and 20s for an actual air temperature. The good news as we work into today is that things will slowly warm up with highs for some of us above freezing for the first time in 4 days. This will be nice, but we start to see some ominous clouds begin to build onto Delmarva later today into tonight as a storm system really gets going in the deep south.
We will start to see some snow across Delmarva tonight into early Saturday morning. The position of the low looks to be a little farther south than the storm on Monday. This will put us on the outskirts of the storm and will limit snow across the region. We will see some light snow begin to overspread the area around midnight and will continue for much of the early morning hours. The snow should begin to taper off by the late morning hours of Saturday. At the moment, the focus of the snow chance will be across southern Delmarva where they have issued Winter Storm Warnings for Accomack county. I have folks from Cambridge / Salisbury / Ocean City south possibly getting 1-2” of snow from this system with a heavier snow band that could drop between 2-4” of snow from Princess Anne and points south. Things can and will still change, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast toward Saturday.
We dry out for Sunday and most of next week with temperatures staying well below average for much of it with highs mainly in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Another blast of Arctic air will knock highs below freezing by mid-week.