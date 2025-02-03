Armed Robbery

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, DE– Police are investigating an armed robbery reported early Sunday morning near Towne Point Apartments.

Officers say they met with two victims around 5:19 a.m. on Feb. 2, learning they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two Black men.

The suspects reportedly took off in the victims' car, which was later found unoccupied on Willis Road. 

The suspect description is limited and police say there are currently no additional leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Callers may remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

