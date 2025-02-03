DOVER, DE– Police are investigating an armed robbery reported early Sunday morning near Towne Point Apartments.
Officers say they met with two victims around 5:19 a.m. on Feb. 2, learning they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two Black men.
The suspects reportedly took off in the victims' car, which was later found unoccupied on Willis Road.
The suspect description is limited and police say there are currently no additional leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Callers may remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.