Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, MD - Police say they arrested one suspect in connection with an armed robbery, with additional arrests expected.
The Snow Hill Police Department say on Feb. 21, a man was walking in the 300 block of Purnell Street when two people in a pickup truck pulled up and asked to speak with him. Police say when the driver of the truck got out, he told the victim to hand over his belongings while displaying an 'edged weapon'.
The suspect then reportedly took a cell phone and money from the victim and fled the area. Police say the victim was uninjured.
Snow Hill Police say based on surveillance video and witness statements, a suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for the driver. Police say that suspect, now identified as Azam A. Purnell, of Snow Hill, was taken into custody at Parole and Probation on Feb. 22 without incident.
Purnell was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault second-degree, and theft under $1500. Police say Purnell was taken before a Court commissioner and held without bail until pre-trial hearings occur.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected, according to police. Officers were assisted by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Snow Hill Police Department at 410-632-2444 or your local Law Enforcement agency.