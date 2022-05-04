DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 16 in front of Irish Mike's pub on Loockerman Street.
Police on Wednesday said Jon Henry, of Dover, was identified as a suspect during the investigation and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Officers from the Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force located Henry and took him into custody in his front yard in the 1400 Block of South Farmview Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Officers then executed a search warrant on the home where police said they located a 9mm handgun, 56.3 grams of cocaine, and 969.1 grams of marijuana.
Henry was charged with possession of firearm during commission of felony, three counts possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held on $116,200 cash bond.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 16 in front of Irish Mike's. Police said a disorderly crowd had gathered in front of the business prior to the shooting, which left a 29-year-old Dover man with gunshot wounds to his upper legs.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.