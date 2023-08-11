SALISBURY, Md.-An arrest has been made in the deadly July 5th Wicomico County shooting that killed a 14 year-old boy and injured several others.
On Friday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office along with Salisbury Police served a search and seizure warrant in the 400 block of Bailey Lane in Salisbury. Police say 22 year-old Kairee Daquan Vanlandingham was the target of the warrant and was arrested on firearm related charges. Officials say evidence was also collected during the search linking Vanlandingham to the incident. He also allegedly admitted to discharging a firearm during the incident.
Vanlandingham is a convicted felon, therefore prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.
On July 5, police say seven people were shot at a block party on Chippewa Blvd. in the area of Kiowa Ave. just after midnight.
Police say a 14-year-old boy, identified by police later as X'Zavier Cordei Maddox, from Salisbury, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Vanlandingham has been charged with assault 1st degree, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, wear a handgun on person, and reckless endangerment. These are preliminary charges and Vandlandingham may face additional charges as a result of this investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office believes that the public may still have additional information to assist with the investigation. Maryland Crime Solvers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this crime.