SALISBURY, Md.- An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that happened at the Pizza City in Salisbury, Sunday afternoon.
Salisbury Police say just before 12:30 p.m., police were called to the Pizza City, at 301 E. Carroll St., for reports of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man and 21-year-old man, who were both working at the time of the robbery. The two men told police that a black man allegedly entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. One of the men then gave the subject an undisclosed amount of money. The subject then fled from the scene.
Through the course of the investigation, officers and detectives were able to identify 24-year-old Kendal Smiley as the suspect in this incident. Information was received that Mr. Smiley was staying at the Days Inn, at 2525 N. Salisbury Blvd. At around 7 p.m. the day of the robbery, Smiley was seen leaving a room at the Days Inn. Officers made contact with Smiley, who was taken into custody without incident. Smiley was transported to the Salisbury Police Department and later released to the Wicomico County Detention Center wherein he had an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
The investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548- 3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.