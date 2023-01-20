Salsibury, MD- Investigators with the Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office report seizing 7,440 Zolpidem pills, and 4,700 Diazepam pills with the arrest of Chad Gerhart. Zolpiderm is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Deputies say they were first alerted in December 2022, by Homeland Security, about an international package sent to Chad's Truitt St home in December. The Sheriff's Community Action Team served several warrants a that home and one on Autumn Ridge Dr., in Hebron. They report finding that package, along with 129.82 grams of marijuana, and other evidence related to packaging and distributing controlled pills. All were seized.
Gerhart is charged with 3 counts of possession with the intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession-not cannabis, possession of cannabis greater than 10 grams.
INvestigators say after Gerhart’s arrest two additional packages have been seized containing an additional 8,020 Zolpidem pills that were destined to Gerhart.
the 27-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.