DELMARVA – The price of gas is starting to drop just in time for the holidays. But as those numbers get smaller, people are saying there’s still a big hole in their wallets.
GasBuddy says the predicted national average for regular gasoline would cost $3.62 a gallon. The highest Thanksgiving Day price average was reported in 2022 at $3.56 a gallon, which means this year could break records.
Steve Brady drove through Maryland on his trip from New York to Raleigh. Brady says he saw a significant difference in gas costs during his drive.
“We got gas before we left and it was $3.79,” he says. “It had been $4 up there, but it went down a little bit. I was glad when we got down here, the gas had gone down. We got it this morning for $3.59, and then a few miles further down the road it was $3.49. So, it's going in the right direction.”
Luis Cruz chose to drive his SUV to New Jersey instead of his motorhome because of the high costs.
“I own a motorhome and usually we would take the motorhome up,” he says. “Nowadays things happen with the gas. We have parked the motorhome realizing it's too expensive right now. We would rather be doing a little traveling towards down south with the motorhome.”
Terry McDougall is traveling from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia for Thanksgiving. She says the Iran war plays a part in gas costs, and she says she hopes the war ends soon.
“I'd love to see the Iran war ended because I think that that's having a huge impact on not only gas prices, but prices of everything else, because everything else has some factor of the gas price in it. I can afford things, but it's just tough to pay in some cases, like 25% more for certain groceries that not that long ago were much cheaper.”
The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.61, up 55 cents from last year.