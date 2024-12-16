CHESAPEAKE BAY, MD - The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) met Monday to discuss the status of striped bass populations and consider changes to 2025 management measures. Despite concerns over below-average striped bass numbers in the Chesapeake Bay, the commission voted to keep current recreational fishing regulations in place for another year, wait for more population data to be released from the 2024 Stock Assessment, and decide on regulations for the 2026 season.
The decision follows the results of the 2024 Stock Assessment Update, which indicated that while the resource remains overfished, it is not currently experiencing overfishing. The ASMFC’s goal is to rebuild the striped bass stock by 2029.
In January, the ASMFC approved new rules limiting recreational anglers to keeping only one fish within the 19- to 24-inch slot size, with larger fish over 25 inches designated as breeders. Charter boat captains, who are grouped with recreational anglers, reported significant financial impacts this past season due to the restrictions.
"We took a blood bath this year. Our charter trips were down from 11,000 to 5,100, our catch was down 70%, [and] our discards went up because of the slot,” said Brian Hardman, president of the Maryland Charter Boat Association and captain of the Lead Dog charter boat. “Percentage-wise, we’re catching and releasing more fish trying to catch a fish under 24 inches, and business was down for a lot of boats anywhere between 70 to 80%.”
While Hardman welcomed the ASMFC’s decision not to implement stricter regulations or reduce fishing days further, environmental groups expressed disappointment.
“We look at this as a missed opportunity by the board,” said Chris Moore, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “We have seen numerous warning signs when it comes to the health of the striped bass population. Parts of the bay have not only seen disappointing seasons; I think they’ve seen seasons where they’re hardly catching fish at all.”
Moore emphasized the need for stronger conservation efforts to achieve the rebuilding goal by 2029.
As charter boat captains brace for another difficult season, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation hopes for additional measures to improve striped bass populations.
The ASMFC will meet again during its annual meeting in October 2025 to discuss and vote on regulations for the 2026 season.
Hardman explained he would like the board to take a look at sector separation. Asking that commercial, recreational, and charter boats (the for-hire sector) should all be under their own regulations.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Press Release:
CBF statement on the lack of Board action, concerns for striped bass in Chesapeake Bay
Striped bass will not receive additional protection for the 2025 fishing season, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC)’s Striped Bass Management Board determined today.
during a special meeting in Arlington. Instead, the Board initiated an addendum to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan that would consider changes for the 2026 fishing season.
The Board held a special meeting on Dec. 16 to discuss potential action to further protect striped bass after reviewing the 2024 striped bass stock assessment during its annual meeting in October, as well as new short-term projections provided by the Commission’s technical committee.
These estimates indicated that without further action it’s unlikely that striped bass would recover to their target numbers by 2029. The projections through 2029 did not include the implications of six consecutive years of recruitment failure in Chesapeake Bay. These consistently low numbers of young striped bass are a looming concern that has led to calls for additional conservation measures.
Seasonal closures, particularly in the warm summer months, would help reduce striped bass mortality both from harvest and catch-and-release. Summer is when high volumes of recreational fishing meet with warm water temperatures and poor water quality conditions—a deadly combination for striped bass in the Bay. Even though many anglers practice catch-and-release, an estimated 9 percent of fish still die due to stress, injury, or poor handling.
The ASMFC will meet next at their winter meeting in February to develop options to consider in the proposed addendum. Once approved for release, the addendum will be available for public comment with final action by the Board expected in late 2025.
CBF’s Maryland Executive Director Allison Colden issued the following statement:
“Our only hope now is that 2026 will not be too late for striped bass. With increases in fishing expected in 2025, bringing striped bass removals back down to a sustainable level – and keeping it there – will be critical. Given the uncertainty associated with the striped bass fishery and its incredible social and economic value to states along the East Coast, fisheries managers must err on the side of conservation.
“There are many external factors affecting striped bass, from climate change and invasive predators to habitat loss, making fishery management even more important. ASMFC could have taken action for striped bass, but unfortunately delayed.”
CBF’s Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore issued the following statement:
“Given the history of striped bass management and the warning signs from young of the year surveys, it’s unfortunate that fisheries managers failed to act to conserve fish during the 2025 fishing season.
“Striped bass are experiencing a host of stressors, from degraded habitat due to climate change to invasive predators such as blue catfish. These challenges will make it even harder for striped bass to rebound like they have in the past. Lack of action is disappointing and a missed opportunity to help ensure we meet the rebuilding deadline for this iconic species.”